Traffic restrictions removed after Meena Plaza Towers demolition in Abu Dhabi
Operations have resumed at Zayed Port and Old Free Port.
The Mina Zayed area in Abu Dhabi is now accessible to the public following the successful demolition of Mina Zayed Towers.
This comes after the second phase of the demolition work on the Meena Plaza Towers was completed in only 10 seconds in the capital on Friday morning, following the highest international safety standards.
As per a recent tweet by Abu Dhabi Media Office, operations have resumed at Zayed Port and Old Free Port and all traffic diversions have been removed.
It further stated all areas to and from Mina Zayed areas that had closed down earlier due to the demolition have been reopened.
The affected roads were Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Hamdan bin Mohammed Street. Motorists were earlier also alerted for diversions on Corniche Street.
Enabled by @AbuDhabiDMT, the Mina Zayed area has been made accessible to the public following the successful demolition of Mina Zayed Towers. pic.twitter.com/Sxw0WlYSC9— (@admediaoffice) November 28, 2020
Continued efforts from key stakeholders, has apparently enabled a swift reopening of shops around the area that remained temporarily closed yesterday.
Existing commercial establishments will continue to operate throughout Mina Zayed redevelopment project.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said the abandoned unfinished tower blocks, located in Mina Zayed area, were demolished to pave the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.
The Mina Zayed Wharf, is part of a comprehensive plan to revitalise the iconic landmark and traditional markets of the Capital.
