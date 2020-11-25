Traffic alert: Police urge caution after accident in Dubai
Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes.
Dubai Police reported an accident on Wednesday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid long delays.
The police tweeted, "Traffic jam due to accident on Al Khail Road before Hessa bridge towards Abu Dhabi."
TrafficUpdate | 6:45— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 25, 2020
Traffic congestion due to an #accident on Al Khail Rd before Hessa bridge towards Abu Dhabi.
They have also suggested drivers to drive carefully and find alternative routes wherever possible.
-
Government
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian minister...
This came as the UAE top diplomat received Dr Subrahmanyam at the... READ MORE
-
Health
I was invincible until I needed a new heart: UAE...
He had to spend almost two years on an artificial heart pump while... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Sunny and partly cloudy day ahead
The NCM says the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount in...
The discount scheme, which begins on December 2, will run for 49 days. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews