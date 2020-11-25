Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 07.38 am

Traffic alert: Police urge caution after accident in Dubai

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes.

Dubai Police reported an accident on Wednesday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid long delays.

The police tweeted, "Traffic jam due to accident on Al Khail Road before Hessa bridge towards Abu Dhabi."

Traffic congestion due to an #accident on Al Khail Rd before Hessa bridge towards Abu Dhabi. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 25, 2020

They have also suggested drivers to drive carefully and find alternative routes wherever possible.