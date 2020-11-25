News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Traffic alert: Police urge caution after accident in Dubai

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 07.38 am
File photo

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes.

Dubai Police reported an accident on Wednesday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid long delays.

The police tweeted, "Traffic jam due to accident on Al Khail Road before Hessa bridge towards Abu Dhabi."

They have also suggested drivers to drive carefully and find alternative routes wherever possible.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201204&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209659&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 