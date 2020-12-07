Traffic alert: Dubai Police urge caution after multiple crashes

Motorists should expect traffic jams on Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Garhood Bridge and Al Rebbat Road

The Dubai Police reported an accident on Sheikh Rashid Road on Monday morning and advised motorists to be cautious and expect traffic congestion on the route.

"Traffic congestion due to multiple accidents on Sheikh Rashid Rd towards Al Garhood bridge to Al Rebbat Rd." the Dubai Police tweeted.

