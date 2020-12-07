News
Traffic alert: Dubai Police urge caution after multiple crashes

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 7, 2020
File photo

Motorists should expect traffic jams on Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Garhood Bridge and Al Rebbat Road

The Dubai Police reported an accident on Sheikh Rashid Road on Monday morning and advised motorists to be cautious and expect traffic congestion on the route.

"Traffic congestion due to multiple accidents on Sheikh Rashid Rd towards Al Garhood bridge to Al Rebbat Rd." the Dubai Police tweeted.

Motorists can expect a traffic congestion on Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Garhood Bridge and Al Rebbat Road.




