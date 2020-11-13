Traffic alert: Al Shindagha Tunnel partially closed today

Commuters using RTA buses on the route have been advised to depart early for their journey.

The RTA has informed motorists in Dubai that Al Shindagha Tunnel will be closed for vehicles coming from Deira to Bur Dubai on Friday and Saturday. Drivers have been advised to use Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges to reach their destinations.

On Friday, November 13, the tunnel will be closed from 12:30 am to 10:30 am and on Saturday, November 14 from 12:30 am until 8 am.

Commuters travelling in RTA buses can expect delays on their trips. People travelling on bus routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 have been advised to depart early for their journey due to diversions that will affect bus routes during the closure hours.