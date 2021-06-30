Trade, tech, health to power UAE-Israel ties

Sheikh Abdullah holds meeting with Yair Lapid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel to discuss regional peace, travel and cooperation, among other topics.

The UAE and Israel have agreed to work together on areas of cooperation, regional peace, and to enable quarantine-free travel between the countries, among other topics.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a meeting with Yair Lapid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, on Wednesday (June 30) in Abu Dhabi where they discussed areas of cooperation.

The two sides acknowledged the significant progress made since the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement in September 2020 and expressed their conviction that bilateral relations will be deepened, expanded and strengthened shortly for the benefit of both countries and the entire region.

They stressed the importance of the opening of diplomatic missions in both countries as an essential element in strengthening relations.

The ministers signed economic and trade cooperation pacts related to the development of economic relations, free flow of goods and services, cooperation in the fields of exhibitions, exchanging experiences and knowledge, visits by delegations, cooperation between chambers of commerce, agricultural technologies, research and development.

Both parties agreed to establish a joint economic committee headed by their respective ministries. They also expressed their aspiration to sign the FTA, and discussions in this regard have already begun.

The two ministers discussed ways to continue exploring ways to support investments in both countries’ economies, infrastructure, science and technology. They also discussed the importance of deepening strategic dialogue and cooperation to face regional challenges and seize opportunities. Close strategic dialogue, they said, would provide an effective mechanism to enhance peace in the region.

Recognizing the global challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministers agreed that international cooperation is a key factor to overcome the crisis. They decided to work together to enable travel for people who have received their Covid vaccinations.

The safe travel corridor is also expected to provide additional opportunities to strengthen the economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries.