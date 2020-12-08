TRA foils 821,028 cyberattacks in the UAE

Cyberattacks increased in November because of the Covid-19 outbreak

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has foiled 821,028 cyberattacks in the UAE till November, Emarat Al Youm, an Arabic newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The TRA said that the cyberattacks have increased as the majority of people took to e-commerce, distance learning and online banking because of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The TRA prevented 77,683 cyberattacks in November alone.

At least 47% of the cyberattacks were malicious software, which are designed to destroy electronic systems and programmes.

The TRA found that 39% and 14% of the cyberattacks were security breaches and phishing, respectively.

The TRA had fixed 465 cyberattacks, including five, 292 and 168 incidents that were serious, medium and simple, respectively.

The TRA urged all users to avoid falling prey to scammers. Users have been advised not to respond to any unknown or suspicious links or messages. In case, a user faces any incident h/she must report it to the TRA at the earliest.