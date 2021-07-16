Top UAE, US institutes partner to train future diplomats
The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies made the announcement.
Two of the UAE and the US premier foreign policy institutions have entered a partnership to train the next generation of leaders to tackle pressing global challenges.
The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) will prepare future leaders in international relations in a first-of-its-kind partnership.
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and deputy chairman of AGDA’s board of trustees, made the announcement during his visit to Washington DC.
“Increasingly complex global challenges require thoughtful and sophisticated global problem solvers. This deep and lasting partnership will help train and prepare the next generation of diplomats and foreign policy practitioners from the UAE and other countries to meet these challenges,” Dr Gargash said during his speech at SAIS.
The Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professorship at the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs in SAIS was also announced.
As a tenured faculty member at both the Kissinger Center and the AGDA, the Zayed Professor will serve as a distinguished scholar and teacher and act as a key liaison for both institutions’ faculties. The Zayed Professor will also advance joint programming between the two schools.
The initiative will launch with executive training courses and faculty and student exchanges and then expand to include joint certificate and joint degree programmes.
Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA, noted the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professorship reflects on the tradition and legacy of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – focusing on education, collaboration and innovation.
SAIS interim dean Kent Calder added: “The new partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy represents a historic opportunity for the SAIS community, very much in our global tradition. We look forward to broad and multi-faceted dialogue, as well as cooperation in nurturing future leaders.”
