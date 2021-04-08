- EVENTS
Top Dubai Police officer rescues swimmer from drowning
The swimmer had ventured into the sea amid a thick fog.
A senior police official in Dubai rescued a swimmer from drowning in the sea on Thursday morning.
Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, said the swimmer had ventured into the sea amid a thick fog that engulfed the emirate on Thursday morning.
After losing his sense of direction, he got lost and screamed for help, the officer said on Twitter.
"We rescued him and brought him ashore in our boat," the senior security officer said.
Lt.-Gen Tamim warned residents against swimming in the sea amid foggy conditions.
Dubai and parts of the UAE saw dense fog for two mornings straight. On Wednesday, a 26-vehicle accident that happened because of the fog left a woman injured.
