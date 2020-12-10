Thumbay University-Ajman marks first anniversary

The academic facility has become a popular medical tourism destination in the region.

Thumbay University Hospital–Ajman, the largest private academic hospital established by Thumbay Group, on Wednesday marked its first anniversary.

Looking back on the hospital’s first year of operations, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said: “When Thumbay University Hospital Ajman was built, it was primarily with the purpose of providing adequate training facilities to the students of Gulf Medical University, Ajman. However, today it stands tall as one of the best hospitals in the UAE and a popular medical tourism destination in the region.”

Inaugurated on December 9 last year, the academic hospital is part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS) — the first private academic health system in the region — and provides clinical training to the students of Gulf Medical University (GMU).

Thumbay Medicity in Ajman, which comprises three hospitals and a university, has crossed yet another milestone in its pursuit of excellence in healthcare, medical education and research.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division, said: “Today, just a year after its inception, the university hospital has become a leading facility for clinical training for the students at GMU...at the same time growing into the largest and the most prestigious hospital under the healthcare division of Thumbay Group.”

Thumbay University Hospital features a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, 10 modern surgical suites for all major specialties, centre for imaging, cath lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU, 10-bed dialysis unit, and more. The hospital also has 10 labour and delivery rooms.

The hospital celebrated its anniversary with a thank you note from its chief guest, Dr Thumbay Moideen. Among those present were Akbar Moideen Thumbay; professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU; Manveer Singh Walia. chief operating officer; Dr Fozi Dakilah, medical director; and Nancy Mendonca, chief nursing officer of Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, as well as other members of the hospital’s administrative team and hospital staff.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com