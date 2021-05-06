News
This Dubai bank's online services will not be available on Tuesday

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on May 6, 2021
File photo used for illustrative purpose

Bank to carry out maintenance work on that day from 2am to 10am UAE time


Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD on Thursday said its certain online services would not be available next week due to maintenance.

According to a statement sent out to its customers in the UAE, there will be a scheduled maintenance of its systems on Tuesday (May 11) from 2am to 10am local time.

During this period, the bank’s mobile application, online banking, SmartBusiness, BusinessOnline, SmartTrade and Investment Trading Services will not be accessible to customers.

Besides, cash and cheque deposit machines, interactive teller machines, chat (via WhatsApp) and voice banking will also undergo maintenance, and, as a result, not available to customers.

However, the lender said its phone banking services as well as debit and credit card services to withdraw cash from automated teller machines (ATMs) and for purchases in stores and online will continue to be available.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




