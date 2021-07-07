Thank you, brother: Dubai Ruler hails Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's role in Expo 2020
The UAE Vice-President also posted a gallery of photos dedicated to the UAE Foreign Minister.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received high praise from the Ruler of Dubai for his contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai.
Abdullah bin Zayed's efforts with regard to the highly-anticipated mega event that is set to begin in October were unceasing right from the beginning, wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in his post.
"He mobilised an unprecedented international support for the success of our hosting even before the launch, by following up on the final touches to receive high-level official and political delegations from 192 countries around the world," he said.
.. .. .. … . pic.twitter.com/9PJl664ifK— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 7, 2021
"Thank you, brother Abdullah," he added.
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says