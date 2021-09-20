Tawdheef to connect UAE youth with industry leaders

The Emiratisation event will take place in a physical format from October 27-29

Tawdheef, the leading Emiratisation event, is returning to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) for its 15th edition, in a physical format, from October 27-29. It is aimed to fully connect the youth-industry-academia circle and drive Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 goals for a knowledge-based economy powered by a dedicated workforce.

Held under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Tawdheef will, for the first time, be co-located with Najah Abu Dhabi, the one-stop higher education source.

The co-location of Tawdheef and Najah events is a strategic shift to connect the UAE youth directly with industry leaders and higher education institutions, who will help prepare them to become future changemakers and significant contributors to the UAE’s future economy. Recently, the UAE announced that it was investing Dh24 billion to create 75,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals.

The programme will be managed by the newly formed Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, with the aim of building on public-private sector partnerships. Private sector companies will be able to build the Emirati contribution to their workforce over time. The initiative will start with a target of two per cent of Emiratis in skilled roles, rising in scale to 10 per cent Emirati contribution over the coming five years.

“Tawdheef is the leading event for companies to talk directly with the country’s top young talent and future captains of industry. The decision to align Tawdheef and Najah was born out of a desire to join the education-recruitment ecosystem, to create even stronger synergies and support some key priorities of the UAE Vision, with a specific focus on boosting the number of UAE nationals in the workforce and supporting their career development,” said Tamer Nahas, portfolio director of Najah and Tawdheef.

“Our new integrated event will help industry players close the skills gap in the UAE by engaging the country’s young people early, start preparing them for the jobs of the future and contribute to realising the UAE Government’s goals. Conversely, young people, and their families, will get insight into future jobs and the requirements of some of the country’s leading organisations, before they engage with universities to understand the next step on their journey to preparedness.”

Supported by Abu Dhabi Chamber, Tawdheef will focus on preparing the UAE youth for employment through facilitating direct interaction with industry leaders from some of the UAE’s biggest public and private organisations, including Abu Dhabi Police, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, and many more.

