Stunning video shot in UAE captures planet Saturn’s distinct rings
The video was shot by Emirati firefighter Rashid bin Aziz Al Shehhi.
A stunning video shot from the UAE captures planet Saturn in all its glory.
Shot from the UAE’s highest mountain, the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, the video shows the planet’s distinctive rings.
The video was shot by Emirati firefighter Rashid bin Aziz Al Shehhi who, last year, famously shot a video zooming in on the Burj Khalifa all the way from Ras Al Khaimah.
The most recent video of the UAE night sky was shot on August 2, when Saturn was at its closest point to Earth.
Planets Saturn and Jupiter appeared at their largest and brightest on Monday, August 2 — and will do so again on Friday, August 20.
This yearly phenomenon is known as ‘Opposition’.
Opposition takes place when two celestial bodies appear in opposite directions in the sky. A highly-anticipated annual event for observing planets in their clearest forms, Opposition is when Earth is between the sun and the opposite planet.
Only planets that are further out in the solar system — including Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — can be in Opposition.
