Sri Lankan expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw
Another Sri Lankan expat from Dubai won the popular raffle this month.
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening announced the winner of the Dh15 million raffle in series 228.
A Dubai-based Sri Lankan expat, Rasika JDS, became Dh15 million richer tonight - holding ticket number 213288.
The new millionaire was out with his colleagues when the hosts called him to share the good news - turning the night into a celebration for the surprised winner.
Al Ain-based Filipina, Christine Bernada, was the other millionaire of the night - bagging Dh1 million in the draw.
Last month, a Sri Lankan expat from Dubai had won Dh12 million in the 227 series.
He had pocketed the jackpot with his ticket number 054978 bought on April 29.
