Spotlight on wellbeing in UAE’s 50-year vision: Minister

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid chairs first meeting of the Wellbeing Council for 2021

Promoting wellbeing and community to overcome challenges and achievements is the vision of the UAE leadership in the 50th year and Covid-19 pandemic recovery year, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has said.

She made the statement when chairing the first meeting of the Wellbeing Council for 2021, held remotely to review the World Happiness Report 2021. The council is a platform to promote government coordination and integration and achieve the UAE leadership directives in this regard.

The agenda of the meeting highlighted the national wellbeing strategic plan 2031, the roadmap for the current year, and the mechanism for monitoring the initiatives.

During the meeting, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre reviewed the results of the 2021 World Happiness Report of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network Initiative titled “Knowledge for Prosperity”. It is based on the Gallup Global Survey on the assessment of people’s wellbeing and happiness on a scale of 0 to 10 degrees. This year’s report is exceptional due to the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gallup Global Report showed a rise of 7.37 per cent in the level of living satisfaction among UAE citizens in 2020 compared to 6.74 percent during 2019.

Buhumaid instructed the members of the council all over the UAE to put an improvement plan that enhances the UAE’s progress in the global living satisfaction index and achieves the UAE government’s vision of providing the best wellbeing standards for the community.

She also announced the appointment of Ammar Al Muaini as the Secretary-General of the Wellbeing Council and chair of the executive team. She stressed the importance of updating objectives to keep current pace and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic to achieve the aspirations and visions of the leadership towards recovery during the next phase.