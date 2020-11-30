Special recognition for UAE frontliners who died battling Covid-19

They will be conferred the 'Fallen Frontline Heroes Order'

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed that the 'Fallen Frontline Heroes Order' be conferred on those who have lost their lives on the frontlines while tackling Covid-19.

The award is based on a proposal by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Head of the Fakhr Al Watan Office (Frontline Heroes Office).

The Order recognises the dedication and courage of frontline heroes, and the great sacrifices they made for the UAE and its society while performing their duty. It is an expression of gratitude to them and their families.