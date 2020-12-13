Special Emirates A380 flight to Bahrain ahead of National Day

Special service on December 15 due to 'high passenger demand'.

Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on December 15, one day ahead of the country’s 49th National Day celebrations.

The operation is in response to “high passenger demand” during the National Day holidays in the Kingdom, the airline said.

The flight will depart from Dubai at 4.05pm and arrive in Bahrain at 4.35pm. It will depart from Bahrain at 5.45pm and arrive in Dubai at 8pm.

Passengers from Bahrain and other GCC countries can take a free Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, or do their test 96 hours prior to departure.

The Dubai-based airline has transported more than 6 million passengers between the UAE and Bahrain since its first flight to the kingdom 20 years ago. It currently operates double daily flights to Bahrain.