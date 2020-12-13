Special Emirates A380 flight to Bahrain ahead of National Day
Special service on December 15 due to 'high passenger demand'.
Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on December 15, one day ahead of the country’s 49th National Day celebrations.
The operation is in response to “high passenger demand” during the National Day holidays in the Kingdom, the airline said.
The flight will depart from Dubai at 4.05pm and arrive in Bahrain at 4.35pm. It will depart from Bahrain at 5.45pm and arrive in Dubai at 8pm.
Passengers from Bahrain and other GCC countries can take a free Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, or do their test 96 hours prior to departure.
The Dubai-based airline has transported more than 6 million passengers between the UAE and Bahrain since its first flight to the kingdom 20 years ago. It currently operates double daily flights to Bahrain.
-
Government
Sharjah Ruler appoints new Chairman of SEWA
The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance. READ MORE
-
Transport
Sheikh Zayed Road traffic jams to ease with 7...
Travel times cut as new lanes are added at different locations. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE driving licence: New rules announced for Ras...
Police to implement mandatory 15 driving training lessons. READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Who are exempted and how to ...
Some categories of residents don't need to pay the Abu Dhabi toll... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai