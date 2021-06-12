Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced

The offer comes in celebration of Philippine Independence Day on Saturday.

As the Philippines commemorates its 123rd Independence Day, the country’s largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific, launched a special seat sale that gives everyone the right to fly to their local and international destination of choice—including Dubai to Manila flights—for as low as AED1 one-way base fare.

The latest travel deal runs from June 12 until June 14, allowing UAE-based Filipinos and other residents to mark the most patriotic date in the Philippine calendar by booking their flights to over 30 domestic routes and 16 international routes for travel between November 1, 2021 until March 26, 2022.

“As we continue celebrating our 25th anniversary amidst this pandemic, we want to keep doing what we can to support the recovery of our country’s travel and tourism industry,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific's Vice-President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

Apart from this, the airline also offers 25 per cent off on its CEB Fare Bundles and also permanently removed change fees to allow passengers to avail of unlimited rebooking options.

Guests are encouraged to make use of their Travel Funds to book new flights. Online payments will be accepted on all three days, whilst payment centre options will be made available starting the second day.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 32 domestic destinations from its Manila and Cebu hubs, apart from six other international destinations from Manila, namely Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya, Narita, Seoul, and Singapore.