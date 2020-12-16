Special: An Israeli Torah scroll in memory of Sheikh Zayed
The film ‘Amen-Amen-Amen’ is expected to be released in early 2021.
Few know about the Torah scroll that was dedicated to the memory of United Arab Emirates founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and presented to his son, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
This seemingly unlikely event took place in 2018, pre ‘Abraham Accords’ and pre ‘Year of Tolerance’ in the UAE, and at the time there was one small “underground” Jewish community that would meet at a private villa to pray.
Also read:
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
The enlightening tale behind the festival of Hanukkah
Abraham Accords: High demand for Kosher food in UAE
Celebrating Hanukkah with local media coverage and congratulatory messages at hotel lobbies as seen this year, is something no one in the Emirates Jewish community believed would happen so soon. “It took everyone by surprise, it still feels like a dream” Alex Peterfreund the community Cantor said in a pre candle-lighting event at Dubai’s newest kosher restaurants by Ellie’s Kitchen at Hilton Al Habtoor.
Back then, with no idea that a normalization agreement would be reached between Israel and the UAE two years later, the Jewish community, known today as the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) teamed up with Religion Media Company in order to document the unique story of the dedicated Torah scroll, calling the film ‘Amen-Amen-Amen’.
From a workshop in Jerusalem where the scroll was written, to a workshop in Brooklyn, NY where the Torah’s case was finished, to a November 2019 dedication ceremony at an Abu Dhabi palace, exclusive footage kept under wraps until now, takes the viewer inside an intimate story that is indicative of the global transformation shaping the Middle East and Gulf region.
“The gesture of dedicating a Torah scroll to an Arab ruler is unimaginable,” says Eli Epstein, a businessman and interfaith activist who first came up with the idea.
David, a Jewish craftsman in Jerusalem who fled Baghdad with his parents says he hopes this Torah scroll will bring Jews and Muslims closer together. “My son told me that we are making a Torah scroll for Dubai. I told him- prepare the most beautiful book, the most professional, the most correct. I feel that a Torah scroll, reaching a Muslim country- it’s gives me such a good feeling”
As Jews around the world celebrate Hanukkah, with thousands of Israelis visiting Dubai for the first time this holiday, the film 'Amen-Amen-Amen’ sheds light on the undercurrents leading up to the Abraham Accords, and the close pre-existing ties between the newest Jewish community on the Arabian Peninsula and the leadership of the UAE.
The documentary is expected to be released in early 2021.
-
Weather
7.1°C in UAE: Partly cloudy, humid weather...
The weather bureau says the day’s top temperature will be 28... READ MORE
-
Government
New Dubai timeshare law to protect residents from ...
A timeshare is a property with a divided form of ownership that is... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE preparing for next 50 years by relying on...
UAE is redefining govt action concepts through a long-term vision... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
New Dubai law on unfinished, cancelled real...
Tribunal to define the rights of investors, purchasers of unfinished... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai