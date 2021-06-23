Spain to be guest of honour at Sharjah book fair

Spain’s participation at the SIBF will be the largest representation of its culture and authors on a platform anywhere in the Arab region.

Spain will be the guest of honour (GoH) at the 40th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has said. The announcement was in Madrid during a meeting between a Sharjah delegation led by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and Spanish officials.

Spain’s participation at the SIBF 2021 will be the largest and first-of-its-kind representation of Spain’s culture and its authors, artists and intellectuals on a platform anywhere in the Arab region.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said: “Spain's participation as the Guest of Honour at the 40th edition of the SIBF reiterates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, that books are key pillars of support that strengthen bonds between nations and cultures. The written word is a powerful medium of exchange via which long-term partnerships and cooperation are forged between cities, countries and cultures. Celebrating Spain and its rich, historical cultural legacy as well as showcasing its modern achievements in various cultural fields will enable the UAE and the region to get more familiar with and appreciate the fifth-most spoken language in the world.”