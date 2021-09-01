Ski Dubai to transform into -4°C running track

The second edition of DXB Snow Run will be back on September 17.

Staff Report

Dubai

Get your snow boots on, it’s time to run through some ice!

The second edition of DXB Snow Run will be back on September 17, and registration is now open.

The slopes of Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates will transform into a -4°C racing track.

Men and women of all nationalities aged 16 and above can participate. The Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim, which are organising the event, have added a second 5km category to the original 3km run.

Residents and tourists can register on www.dubaisc.ae or the PremierOnline website.

The inaugural DXB Snow Run attracted participants from 46 nations. Buti Al Nuaimi of the UAE topped the timesheet in the men’s category, while Pia Hansske of Germany was fastest among the women.

This was the world’s first snow running competition to take place in the summer, and that too in a desert.