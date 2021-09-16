- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
SHEIN X 100k challenge announced the final winner of USD100k
- Judges include Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons, And Laurel Pantin
- Flaws of Couture won A grand prize of $100,000 along with a chance to be featured in SHEIN’s Fall/Winter 2021 virtually streamed fashion showcase
Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN hosted the first-ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge series this summer. The competition features a star-studded panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin.
Submitting their designs under the theme “Be Bold, Be You”, the challenge kicked-off with 30 bold designers. The judges have picked the Top 5 finalists, and through public voting, UAE based designer Armand received first prize of Voters Choice Award.
The winning designer Flaws of Couture announced on the globally streamed final series' last episode on Monday September 13th, and she is taking home the grand prize of $100,000 to start her own label. The top 5 finalists also had the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a once in a lifetime chance to be mentored by the judges (1-on-1) during the final challenge: Be You!
The collection of the final winner Flaws of Couture will be showcased during the live broadcast of SHEIN FW21 on September 27th.
There are more than 50 Middle Eastern designers have signed agreement to join the successful designer incubator SHEIN X programme, the collections of 13 designers out of 50 have been launched before September.
Use the code “UNI16” get the exclusive discount on the collection and other trendy pieces on the SHEIN website and app.
About SHEIN X:
SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. Specifically developed to offset reoccurring infringement issues within the industry, SHEIN X offers emerging talents to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.
The platform will amplify the designer’s product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).
Click HERE to Sign Up SHEIN X
About SHEIN
Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That’s why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart’s delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look that reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/shein_ar, and youtube.com/shein.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.