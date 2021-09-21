Sheikha Jawaher pledges Dh6 million for the treatment of Lebanese kids with cancer
The fund will fulfil the medication needs of 660 child and adolescent patients for one year.
Medications worth Dh6 million shall be shipped from the UAE to young cancer patients in Lebanon, under an initiative of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR.
TBHF, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, will mobilise the fund allocated by Sheikha Jawaher to ship essential medications to Children's Cancer Centre of Lebanon, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic).
The fund will fulfil the medication needs of all 660 child and adolescent patients at the centre for one year.
These TBHF efforts are part of Sharjah’s ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign — an emergency aid and relief campaign launched by Sheikha Jawaher in August 2020, following the tragic explosion at Port Beirut.
ALSO READ: One year on, Lebanese expats in UAE still haunted by the incident
Sheikha Jawaher said the bond joining the people of this region is unbreakable. “Our solidarity with the Lebanese community remains strong as ever; consistent with our ideals of friendship and humanity. Today, we reaffirm that we feel the pain of every patient in Lebanon, and that every child in need there is one of our own children. We will always stand by every individual who needs a helping hand.”
Hana Chaar, general manager of Choueib CCCL, thanked Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi. “Everyone at the CCCL is deeply appreciative, essentially now, while Lebanon is passing through a very difficult crisis that is taking a huge toll on cancer patients.”
-
Education
UAE: Dh100m research fund approved for American...
The Ruler of Sharjah met the new chancellor of the university, along... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Expat jailed, fined Dh20,000 for providing ...
Drugs were also seized from his apartment. The girlfriend has been... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and hazy conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on...
Nepal marks its Constitution Day and National Day on September 20. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent
91% of the country’s population have received at least one dose ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh ...
In 2021, the economy is set to grow by 3.1 per cent, the Crown Prince ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Flu or Covid-19? Watch out for these symptoms
Vaccinations are important to stay protected against both. READ MORE
-
Cricket
We've been cornered for no fault of ours: Ramiz...
Raja said the onus is now on Pakistan to become a strong cricket... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies