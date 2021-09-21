Sheikha Jawaher pledges Dh6 million for the treatment of Lebanese kids with cancer

The fund will fulfil the medication needs of 660 child and adolescent patients for one year.

Medications worth Dh6 million shall be shipped from the UAE to young cancer patients in Lebanon, under an initiative of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR.

TBHF, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, will mobilise the fund allocated by Sheikha Jawaher to ship essential medications to Children's Cancer Centre of Lebanon, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic).

The fund will fulfil the medication needs of all 660 child and adolescent patients at the centre for one year.

These TBHF efforts are part of Sharjah’s ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign — an emergency aid and relief campaign launched by Sheikha Jawaher in August 2020, following the tragic explosion at Port Beirut.

ALSO READ: One year on, Lebanese expats in UAE still haunted by the incident

Sheikha Jawaher said the bond joining the people of this region is unbreakable. “Our solidarity with the Lebanese community remains strong as ever; consistent with our ideals of friendship and humanity. Today, we reaffirm that we feel the pain of every patient in Lebanon, and that every child in need there is one of our own children. We will always stand by every individual who needs a helping hand.”

Hana Chaar, general manager of Choueib CCCL, thanked Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi. “Everyone at the CCCL is deeply appreciative, essentially now, while Lebanon is passing through a very difficult crisis that is taking a huge toll on cancer patients.”