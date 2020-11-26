News
Sheikh Saud pardons prisoners ahead of National Day

Hesham Ahmed Salah/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on November 26, 2020
Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah orders authorities to take necessary procedures to implement the Ruler’s decision.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has pardoned 219 prisoners serving on occasion of the 49th National Day of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Kahimah, has ordered the authorities to take all necessary procedures to implement the Ruler’s decision.

The decision follows similar decisions issued by President of the UAE and rulers of other emirates.




