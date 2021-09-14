Sheikh Mohammed terminates services of MBR Housing chief
Sheikh Hamdan appoints Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shabab to carry out the duties of executive director
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday issued a decree terminating the services of Sami Abdullah Gargash, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.
According to a tweet shared by the Dubai Media Office, “the decree is effective as of today (Tuesday, September 14)”.
In addition, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. 41 of 2021 appointing Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shabab, Executive Director of the Commercial Registration Sector at the Department of Economic Development, to carry out the duties of executive director.
