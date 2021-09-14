News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 14, 2021
Wam

Dubai Ruler assures envoys all support from UAE authorities

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has received the credentials of two new ambassadors to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden, and Robert Michel Lauer, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, during a ceremony at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed assured the envoys that they will receive all support from UAE authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210321&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210329859&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 