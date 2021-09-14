Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE
Dubai Ruler assures envoys all support from UAE authorities
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has received the credentials of two new ambassadors to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden, and Robert Michel Lauer, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, during a ceremony at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohammed assured the envoys that they will receive all support from UAE authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
#__ # https://t.co/JW4B26XwTb pic.twitter.com/2T62wMfNMk— (@wamnews) September 14, 2021
The newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
-
Education
UAE: Teacher wins brand-new BMW after signing up...
Charlotte Hugill was busy shopping when she received a call from her... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Midday break rule ends tomorrow
The mandatory midday work break aims to ensure the well-being of... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gardener murders 'talkative' man, jailed...
He said he sat beside the body for an hour after committing the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid forecast for Tuesday
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Body found floating in sea for 30 days...
It was one of two Covid-positive dead bodies that the Dubai Police... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Midday break rule ends tomorrow
The mandatory midday work break aims to ensure the well-being of... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3