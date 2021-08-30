News
Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 30, 2021
Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of ambassadors in Abu Dhabi. — Wam

VP wishes them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of ambassadors of several friendly countries at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE; Gabriel Abid, Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE; and Justin Hawley, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UAE.

He welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is focused on promoting tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect and exploring new avenues of collaboration that serve the interests of both the UAE and friendly countries.

He wished them good luck and a pleasant stay in the UAE and success in boosting cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries to enhance the level of exchange of expertise and visions to serve development objectives in various fields.

The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.




