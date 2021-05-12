- EVENTS
Sheikh Mohammed pays poetic tributes to Mohamed bin Zayed
UAE Vice-President says the UAE feels safe under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid glowing tributes to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in a new poem released on Wednesday.
He described how His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has inherited the qualities of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Mohammed declared that the UAE feels safe under the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's leadership.
The two leaders share a very warm relationship and often meet to discuss national affairs.
Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed had called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed his greatest friend and companion during his 15-year journey as the head of the UAE Government.
In an open letter he wrote, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “During this journey, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has been the greatest friend, companion and leader.
“Without his support, the federal government would not have succeeded and advanced at such speed. His wisdom, vision and unlimited support have enabled us to be among the best and most successful countries in the world.”
