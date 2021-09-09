News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Supreme Committee for Disaster and Crisis Management team

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 9, 2021
Dubai Ruler praises the team for their efforts


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met on Thursday the Dubai's Supreme Committee for Disaster and Crisis Management team.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Ruler praised the team for their efforts while expressing his expectations from them during Expo 2020 Dubai.

“During my meeting with the Supreme Committee for Disaster and Crisis Management in Dubai… the team was up to the responsibility in the past period… our expectations from them are great during the upcoming Expo period… and our national way of dealing with the pandemic was a wise model in balancing the health and economic aspects…,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.




