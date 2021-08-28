Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar during regional summit in Iraq
The summit is being co-hosted by Iraq and France with the aim of easing tensions in the Middle East.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with the His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on Saturday.
The meeting came as Middle Eastern leaders gathered for a regional summit co-hosted by Iraq and France aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.
"Prince Tamim is a brother and a friend... The Qatari people are relatives," said Sheikh Mohammed, taking to Twitter to post photos of the meeting.
During the meeting, the Dubai Ruler discussed the conference and its anticipated outcomes geared towards serving the lasting security and stability of Iraq.
He wished the conference great success and progress and prosperity for the Iraqi people.
He also discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations that serve mutual development and progress, and achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries.
"May God protect our peoples and perpetuate their security, stability and prosperity," said Sheikh Mohammed.
