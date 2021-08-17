Sheikh Mohammed launches new phase of massive solar energy project

Clean energy in Dubai will account for 13 per cent before the end of the year, he said.

The Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of a new phase of the world's largest solar site park on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce that the new phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park would be able to power 90,000 homes with its capacity of 300MW.

"Our goal for the project is 5,000MW before 2030," he said, adding that clean energy in Dubai would account for 13 per cent before the end of the year.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the goal would be for clean energy to account for 75 per cent by 2050 — and that the city was on track to achieving the feat.

The UAE VP commended the "new model of energy production" adopted in partnership with the private sector in Dubai.

"We have attracted investments worth Dh40 billion from the private sector to produce energy in Dubai," he said, noting that the investments were the result of high confidence in the emirate's economic future.