Sheikh Mohammed joins world leaders in climate summit

The two-day virtual summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, is being attended by 40 world leaders

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, participated in a global climate summit on Thursday.

The two-day virutal summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, is being attended by 40 world leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed.

The participation of Sheikh Mohammed in the summit, confirms the role and pioneering position of the UAE in climate action, and its efforts to address the repercussions of climate change.

The summit is an attempt to spur global efforts against climate change, drawing commitments from world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperate on cutting emissions despite their own sharp rivalries with the United States.