Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating expert witness services in Dubai

Expert witnesses are those assigned by the court to provide verbal or written opinion in a certain case.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued a law regulating the expert witness profession in Dubai.

The new law oversees all activities related to expert witness services in Dubai. It seeks to provide judicial departments with legally and technically qualified experts who can help ensure the accuracy of decisions.

They will "facilitate the swift dispensation of justice, expedite judicial procedures and raise the quality and competencies of expert witnesses", a statement on Sheikh Mohammed's official website said.

The law defines the expert witness service as an activity practised by a person with specialised skills assigned by the court or the public prosecution to provide verbal or written opinion in a certain case.

Expert witnesses and consulting firms must be duly registered in the 'experts register' at the Dubai Courts.

Experts Affairs Committee

According to a resolution issued by the chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, Dubai Courts will establish the Experts Affairs Committee. This committee will propose the rules and regulations for the classification of experts and approve the charter of ethics and professional conduct.

It will also set guidelines for experts' fees. The committee will include members of the Dubai Judicial Authority, experts registered at the Dubai Courts and other government entities, and officials from the private sector.

The chairman and vice-chairman of the committee should be members of the Dubai Judicial Authority.

The committee is also responsible for approving the professional qualification examinations and training programmes for experts. It will review applications from experts; requests for cancelling or suspending registration; grievances; and violations and complaints.

Special unit

According to the law, the Dubai Courts will establish a unit for experts affairs, which will be in charge of registration and classification.

The unit will also be responsible for preparing the charter of ethics and professional conduct; overseeing and monitoring work; technical evaluations; reviewing grievances and complaints; and submitting recommendations.

Any person or entity not registered in the experts register is prohibited from undertaking any activity related to the provision of expert witness services. The judicial authority may assign any expert to perform specific tasks related to a case or incident.

Apart from the provisions of this law, the expert witness is subject to relevant federal and local legislations.

The Dubai Courts Director-General is authorised to issue all decisions required to implement the law. All individuals currently registered in the experts register at the Dubai Courts must comply with this law on renewal of their registration or within a year of it coming into effect.

The law annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. It will be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of its publication.