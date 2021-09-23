Sheikh Mohammed issues law regarding military HR department's transfer
Dubai Military Human Resources Committee to be moved to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department
The Dubai Military Human Resources Committee will henceforth be moved to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department as per a new law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
According to Law No. (17) of 2021, Dubai Military Human Resources Committee (DGHRD) will be in charge of all responsibilities assigned to the Committee and its General Secretariat. All assets and operations of the Committee will be transferred to DGHRD, in addition to civilian employees working for its General Secretariat.
In addition, all military staff working for the General Secretariat of the Committee will be transferred to Dubai Police and then seconded to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department within two weeks.
The DGHRD will coordinate with the General Secretariat of The Executive Council to finalise the organisational structure and functions of the Committee.
