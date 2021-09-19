Sheikh Mohammed issues decree forming new board of Dubai Academic Health Corporation

The decree comes into effect from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

A new board of directors has been formed for the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), based on a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The board will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, while Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as vice-chairman.

Its members include the director-general of Dubai Health Authority; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg; Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif; professor Alawi Alsheikh Ali; professor Ian Andrew Greer; Mohammed Hassan Al Shahi; Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi; and the CEO of the DAHC.

Created pursuant to Law No. (13) of 2021, the DAHC seeks to advance the development of health services in Dubai through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research.

The corporation aims to further improve the quality and accessibility of the emirate’s healthcare services in accordance with the highest global standards and best practices.

It also seeks to strengthen scientific research and academic excellence in the medical and health science sectors, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the knowledge economy.

The other key goals of the corporation include providing a supportive environment for scientific and clinical research. It will also work to enhance the capabilities of the healthcare sector to prevent and control diseases and epidemics.

