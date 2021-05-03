News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohammed honours top donors to 100 Million Meals drive

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on May 3, 2021
Picture retrieved from @HHShkMohd/Twitter

The UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive has now raised nearly twice its target, crossing Dh188 million on Monday.


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday honoured the top donors to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the region’s largest food drive that will benefit underprivileged communities in 30 countries.

Among those recognised were the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Dar Al Bar Society; Al Rostamani Group; Emirates Islamic Bank; Etisalat; Emirates Auctions; and Dr Abdulkader Al Sankari and his sons.

The UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive has now raised nearly twice its target, crossing Dh188 million on Monday.

Halfway across the world, families and communities are now happily preparing hearty meals from their care boxes stuffed with all the essentials, flour, rice, salt, sugar, lentils, oil and many others.

With the help of its partners around the world, the 100 Million Meals drive has already reached beneficary communities in Jordan, Pakistan, and Egypt, as well as Ghana, Angola and Uganda. It will be going around a total of 30 countries, feeding the hungry one food parcel at a time.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210406&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409442&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 