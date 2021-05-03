- EVENTS
Sheikh Mohammed honours top donors to 100 Million Meals drive
The UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive has now raised nearly twice its target, crossing Dh188 million on Monday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday honoured the top donors to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the region’s largest food drive that will benefit underprivileged communities in 30 countries.
Our faith in humanitarian work grows stronger every year. We carry out more projects, attract more partners and serve more people. From the Union House that witnessed the UAE’s formation, we say: the UAE will remain a beacon of hope for the entire region. pic.twitter.com/BqfxfJknmh— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 3, 2021
Among those recognised were the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Dar Al Bar Society; Al Rostamani Group; Emirates Islamic Bank; Etisalat; Emirates Auctions; and Dr Abdulkader Al Sankari and his sons.
Halfway across the world, families and communities are now happily preparing hearty meals from their care boxes stuffed with all the essentials, flour, rice, salt, sugar, lentils, oil and many others.
With the help of its partners around the world, the 100 Million Meals drive has already reached beneficary communities in Jordan, Pakistan, and Egypt, as well as Ghana, Angola and Uganda. It will be going around a total of 30 countries, feeding the hungry one food parcel at a time.
