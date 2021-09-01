Sheikh Mohammed hails growing UAE relations with Uzbekistan

The UAE-Uzbekistan partnership covers 25 areas and a total of 160 initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the occasion of his country’s 30th Independence Day.

During a phone call, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hailed the exceptional relations between the two nations, which have witnessed remarkable progress in many fields, including government development, economy, trade and investment.

The UAE-Uzbekistan partnership covers 25 areas and a total of 160 initiatives. As part of the cooperation between the two countries, up to 125 workshops were organised with the participation of more than 250,000 Uzbek government officials and trainees. These workshops covered a total of 2.5 million hours of training.

