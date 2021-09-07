Sheikh Mohammed hails Ajman Ruler for serving nation for 40 years

UAE Vice-President calls the Ajman Ruler a 'partner in building the nation'.

The UAE Vice-President has hailed the Ajman Ruler for completing 40 years in serving the nation.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called the Ajman Ruler a “partner in building the nation”.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, had assumed power on September 6, 1981. He succeeded his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who had ruled Ajman for 54 years.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that Sheikh Humaid’s name is etched in the “history of our nation”.

Sheikh Humaid is one of the founders of the UAE. He had contributed to the establishment of the Union as his father’s representative.

He was born in Ajman in 1933. As a young man, he studied in a mosque, where he learnt about the Quran, Hadith and the foundations of Islamic Jurisdiction. He was then taught by a range of religious, language and mathematics scholars, before heading to Cairo to continue his education.

In 1960, he became the Crown Prince of Ajman, assisting his late father in establishing the early foundations of the modern Emirate.