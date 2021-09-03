Sheikh Mohammed felicitates Shabab Al Ahli Football Club on season's successes
Dubai Ruler wishes the team the best of luck for future competitions.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club for winning the UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 sports season.
Sheikh Mohammed said that such achievements are made possible through hard work, preparation and determination. He praised the team’s spirit of unity, the concerted efforts of the administrative and technical staff, and the role played by the club's partners, which enabled them to make these victories.
.@HHShkMohd congratulated the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club for winning the #UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup, and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 sports season.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 3, 2021
The Dubai Ruler stressed the importance of the youth and sports sector and the need to double efforts to ensure local and national teams can continue to make more achievements and further raise the country’s profile in international sports events. He wished the team the best of luck for future competitions.
The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in addition to members of the club’s board.
