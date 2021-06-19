News
Sheikh Mohammed congratulates newly-elected President of Iran

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 19, 2021
Photo: Wam

Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of Iran’s presidential election on Saturday.


The Ruler of Dubai has extended his best wishes to the newly-elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

"We congratulate His Excellency President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for winning the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran in its thirteenth session," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in his post on Twitter.

"We wish the Islamic Republic and our bilateral relations continuous stability, continuity and prosperity."

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of Iran’s presidential election on Saturday.

He won just shy of 62 percent of the vote in Friday’s election, according to official figures, on a voter turnout of 48.8 percent, a record low for a presidential election in the Islamic republic.

“God willing, we will do our best so that the hope for the future now alive in people’s hearts grows further,” said Raisi, 60, adding that he wants to strengthen public trust in the government for a “bright and pleasant life together”.




