Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Grade 12 toppers in the UAE

Students recorded an impressive pass rate of 91 per cent in the 2020-21 final exams.

Top performing Grade 12 students in the UAE have received appreciation from the highest quarters.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate the seven students.

“We congratulate our sons, the high school students, for their graduation. We especially congratulate the outstanding among them,” he tweeted.

He also thanked the education sector for overcoming an “unusual” academic year. “What is coming is more beautiful, God willing.”

Over 28,220 Grade 12 students of schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum sat for the 2020-21 in-person final exams. They recorded an impressive pass rate of 91 per cent.

The top performing students are:

>> Hind Al Jenahi, Elite Stream, Al Salam High School (public school).

>> Abdulrahman Al Neimi, Elite Stream, Institute of Applied Technology RAK (public school).

>> Raghad Danawi, Advanced Stream, Qatr Al Nada Secondary School (public school).

>> Mira Alzaabi, Advanced Stream, Institute of Applied Technology Falaj Al Mualla (public school).

>> Rahaf Al Dulaimi, Advanced Stream, Vision Private School (private school).

>> Fatema Al Shaamaly, General Stream, Mareya Al-Qebteya Girls School for Secondary Education (public school).

>> Sheikha Ahmad, General Stream, Al Hikmah Private School (private school).

Flying colours

Around 19,956 students in public schools sat for the end-of-year exams, with a pass rate of approximately 88 per cent. Students of ‘Elite and Advanced’ streams secured a 100 per cent pass rate. For the ‘General’ stream, the pass rate was 85 per cent, while for the ‘Applied’ one, it was 77 per cent.

In private schools, a total of 8,255 students sat for the exams and scored a 96 per cent pass rate. The pass rate of the General stream was 88 per cent, while it was 100% for the Advanced one.

The Emirates Schools Establishment said that more than 3,000 teachers, administrators and technicians contributed to the completion of the in-school exams for Grade 12 students.

They “guaranteed” the students’ safety and applied Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures.

Congratulations pour in

Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education and Chairperson of the Board of the Emirates Schools Establishment, congratulated the students for achieving outstanding results.

She praised the efforts of the students’ parents, especially in light of the “current exceptional circumstances, as they worked closely with their children and encouraged them throughout their educational journey”.

She also praised the teachers and administrators.

“Today’s accomplishment is the result of a well-developed education system that was created in line with the country’s future needs, strategies and vision.”

Future choices

Students can enrol in the Advanced stream in public schools from Grade 9, depending on their choice and academic performance.

Students study mathematics, physics, and chemistry in English in this stream. Distinguished students can enrol in the Elite stream from Grade 5 till Grade 12. The Elite stream curriculum in mathematics and science in English focuses on enhancing analysis skills, logical thinking, and problem-solving in practical ways.