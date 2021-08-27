Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Emirati women for their achievements

The UAE Vice-President shares a video showing the achievements of Emirati women in various fields

On Emirati Women’s Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Emirati women for their achievements in various fields.

Sharing a video that shows the Emirati women in the forefront in various projects and sectors through his Twitter handle, Sheikh Mohammed mentioned the advancements achieved by “the nation’s daughters”.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, for her efforts over decades, that made the Emirati women empowered.