Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Emirati women for their achievements
The UAE Vice-President shares a video showing the achievements of Emirati women in various fields
On Emirati Women’s Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Emirati women for their achievements in various fields.
… .. .. pic.twitter.com/Mc00cybARs— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 27, 2021
Sharing a video that shows the Emirati women in the forefront in various projects and sectors through his Twitter handle, Sheikh Mohammed mentioned the advancements achieved by “the nation’s daughters”.
ALSO READ>>> 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
Women to get free car wash, inspection at Rafid centre in Sharjah
Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, for her efforts over decades, that made the Emirati women empowered.
