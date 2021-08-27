News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Emirati women for their achievements

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 27, 2021
Screengrab from a video shared by Sheikh Mohammed on Emirati Women's Day.

The UAE Vice-President shares a video showing the achievements of Emirati women in various fields


On Emirati Women’s Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Emirati women for their achievements in various fields.

Sharing a video that shows the Emirati women in the forefront in various projects and sectors through his Twitter handle, Sheikh Mohammed mentioned the advancements achieved by “the nation’s daughters”.

ALSO READ>>> 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women

Women to get free car wash, inspection at Rafid centre in Sharjah

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, for her efforts over decades, that made the Emirati women empowered.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210613&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619594&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 