Sheikh Mohammed calls Baghdad summit Iraq’s return to global position

Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security, political and economic issues

Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership marked the Iraq’s return to its regional and global position, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a tweet after participating in the conference, Sheikh Mohammed said the conference marked Baghdad’s return to writing a new story in the journey of civilisation.

ALSO READ>>> Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar during regional summit in Iraq

The conference discussed a number of security, political and economic dossiers, in addition to emphasising support for the Iraqi government and the fight against terrorism.

In a speech during the opening of the Baghdad Summit for Cooperation and Partnership, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said: "Terrorism represents a common threat to all, and Iraq refuses to use its territory as an arena of conflict.”

He added that Baghdad Conference embodies Iraq's vision for cooperation, saying that there will be no foothold for terrorism in Iraq, no return to undemocratic routes and no absurd wars. “What unites peoples is more than what separates them,” he added.

(With inputs from Wam)