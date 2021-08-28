Sheikh Mohammed calls Baghdad summit Iraq’s return to global position
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security, political and economic issues
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership marked the Iraq’s return to its regional and global position, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In a tweet after participating in the conference, Sheikh Mohammed said the conference marked Baghdad’s return to writing a new story in the journey of civilisation.
ALSO READ>>> Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar during regional summit in Iraq
The conference discussed a number of security, political and economic dossiers, in addition to emphasising support for the Iraqi government and the fight against terrorism.
In a speech during the opening of the Baghdad Summit for Cooperation and Partnership, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said: "Terrorism represents a common threat to all, and Iraq refuses to use its territory as an arena of conflict.”
He added that Baghdad Conference embodies Iraq's vision for cooperation, saying that there will be no foothold for terrorism in Iraq, no return to undemocratic routes and no absurd wars. “What unites peoples is more than what separates them,” he added.
(With inputs from Wam)
-
Education
UAE: Parents ensure kids' vaccinations ahead of...
Along with Covid-19 jabs, parents are making sure that children are... READ MORE
-
Transport
5% of Dubai Taxi's fleet to be self-driving cabs...
Eco-friendly vehicles in the fleet to reach 56%. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Nearly 300,000 public school students to...
Students’ return to classrooms will be gradual, and distance... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Dubai schools to reopen canteens
Families are still encouraged to prepare their kids' meals as... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed calls Baghdad summit Iraq’s ...
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Afghan evacuees receive housing, medical...
The UAE government is providing a range of healthcare services to the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school