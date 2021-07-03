Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of young entrepreneurs in UAE

Since its launch in 2019, the HCT programme has seen the establishment of 108 startups.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has attended the graduation ceremony of the first batch of entrepreneurs who completed the Startup Development Programme of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

“The UAE is making relentless efforts to encourage and enhance entrepreneurship at all levels, especially in higher education institutions,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Established in 2019, the HCT’s Startup Development Programme is aimed at transforming higher education institutions into business incubators. The goal is to engage students in economic and creative activities and help them become entrepreneurs who can support the national economy with their innovative ideas.

“Equipping students with skills and tools for entrepreneurship is of paramount importance as they (students) are considered the real wealth for a better future,” the Dubai Ruler said.

Since its launch, the HCT programme has seen the establishment of 108 startups and engaged 2,316 students. Students occupy 50 percent of seats in the top management of these companies.

During the graduation, Sheikh Mohammed was able to see the young entrepreneurs’ start-ups, which spanned vital sectors from technology to health, cybersecurity, agritech, automation, 3D printing, and education.

One of the success stories of the programme is ‘E-Fate’, a student-operated company that promotes sustainability and energy efficiency through the collection of electronic waste. E-Fate aims to play a substantial role in positioning the UAE as a leader in the field of recycling.