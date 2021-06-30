Sheikh Mohammed approves new board of Dubai Media Council
The new board chaired by Sheikh Ahmed will provide overall direction for accelerating the development of the media sector in Dubai
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the new Board of the Dubai Media Council.
The board will provide overall direction for advancing the council’s mandate to accelerate the development of the media sector and its role in the growth of Dubai’s economy, apart from attracting leading media players to the emirate. The board will drive the council’s efforts to provide guidance to Dubai media organisations on conveying an accurate picture of the emirate’s development journey to regional and global audiences. It also seeks to promote digital media growth in line with emerging global trends.
The new board is chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is the Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council. Other members of the board include Dr Amina Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, Hala Youssef Badri, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Amal Ahmed Juma bin Shabib, Essam Kadhim, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla and Al Anood Mohammed bin Kalli. Nehal Badri serves as Secretary–General of the Dubai Media Council.
The council oversees the strategy of various leading organisations in Dubai’s media industry, including Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, leading TV and Radio networks, newspapers and the Dubai Film and TV Commission. It is also tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy for enhancing the growth of the media industry in Dubai, raising Dubai’s status as an international media hub and fostering the development of local and Arab media talent.
