News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE's best government entities

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 14, 2021

A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed.


The UAE's best government service centres have been revealed — and the winners are the Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the Al Barsha branch of the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed. Out of these, 14 centres achieved five stars, 32 centres achieved four stars, and 21 centres achieved three stars.

According to Sheikh Mohammed, 14 centres have achieved an improved rating.

The Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the ICA's Al Barsha branch in Dubai obtained the highest rating with six stars.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/sheikh-mohammed-announces-uaes-best-government-entities/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 