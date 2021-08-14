Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE's best government entities

A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed.

The UAE's best government service centres have been revealed — and the winners are the Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the Al Barsha branch of the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

69 .. 14 .. 6 .. .. … pic.twitter.com/4QzwPpTJR3 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 14, 2021

A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed. Out of these, 14 centres achieved five stars, 32 centres achieved four stars, and 21 centres achieved three stars.

According to Sheikh Mohammed, 14 centres have achieved an improved rating.

The Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center and the ICA's Al Barsha branch in Dubai obtained the highest rating with six stars.