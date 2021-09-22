Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh65-billion housing project for Emiratis
The Dubai Ruler will personally supervise implementation of the project
The Dubai Ruler has approved an integrated Emirati housing policy that he will supervise personally. A Dh65-billion budget has been allocated to the programme for the next 20 years.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.
.. .. #_— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 22, 2021
ALSO READ: Exclusive: Emiratis could be housed where their grandparents lived
UAE: 11,000 new housing units being built for citizens
He said the number of beneficiaries will increase four times. “We allocated new lands that will be sufficient for Emiratis to live in for the next 20 years,” he tweeted.
“Decent housing is a dignity and a right for all. A decent life for the people of the UAE is the first priority of the government,” he said.
UAE: Housing loans, repayment exemptions worth Dh2.21 billion for citizens
