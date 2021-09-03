Sheikh Mohamed visits Afghan evacuees hosted at Emirates Humanitarian City

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince briefed about the support being provided to evacuees during the visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday visited the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, which is temporarily hosting families evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries.

During a tour of the facilities, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the services being provided to Afghan families to ensure their comfort. He was informed about all the amenities provided at Emirates Humanitarian City.

The facility is currently hosting a number of people on their way from Afghanistan to the US and other countries under American supervision.

Sheikh Mohamed inspected the workflow at the departure site of groups coming from Afghanistan. He was briefed by US officials about the process of organising departures and the smooth functioning of procedures.

The Abu Dhabi Ruler ordered that all forms of assistance to be provided to the UAE's guests so that they can have a comfortable and dignified stay. He said that material would be provided to all individuals for their upcoming trip.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will remain a symbol of help and support in times of trouble and a source of inspiration when it comes to humanitarian work.

He said the UAE will spare no effort in fulfilling its humanitarian mission, which stems from its innate values of giving and doing good, and would continue to act in support of human fraternity and solidarity during trying times.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the visit by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.