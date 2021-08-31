News
Sheikh Mohamed, Turkey President review bilateral relations over phone call

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 31, 2021 | Last updated on August 31, 2021 at 12.08 am
Wam

The two leaders exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of interest.


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, on Monday, reviewed the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples.

This came in a phone call between the two leaders, wherein they exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of interest.




