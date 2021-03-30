Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss 'Green Middle East' initiative

Filed on March 30, 2021 | Last updated on March 30, 2021 at 11.33 am

They discussed the 'Green Middle East' initiative, which aims to plant 50 billion trees in partnership with countries in region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call on Monday from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields.

They also touched on the 'Green Middle East' initiative, announced by the Saudi Crown Prince, which aims to plant 50 billion trees in partnership with the countries of the region. It will be the largest reforestation program in the world that would contribute to preserving environment and sustaining renewable sources.

Sheikh Mohamed praised Mohammed bin Salman's initiative and its lasting impact on overcoming economic and social challenges faced by the region's environment and improving quality of life in the communities.